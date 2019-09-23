Bancolombia S A (CIB) Valuation Declined While Apg Asset Management Nv Lowered Its Holding by $6.02 Million; Eagle Materials (EXP) Market Valuation Declined While Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased by $1.75 Million Its Position

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) by 24.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 19,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.50% . The institutional investor held 59,500 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.52 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eagle Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.81B market cap company. It closed at $90.77 lastly. It is down 18.78% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Rev $284.7M; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 30/04/2018 – Eagle Materials Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 20/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXP); 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Three Bays Capital Buys New 1.5% Position in Eagle Materials; 14/05/2018 – Tocqueville Adds Eagle Materials, Exits Goldman Sachs: 13F

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 57.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 136,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 99,200 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, down from 236,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 301,152 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite

Analysts await Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 6.54% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.53 per share. EXP’s profit will be $68.49M for 13.92 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.13 actual EPS reported by Eagle Materials Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 44.25% EPS growth.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 60,000 shares to 1.43 million shares, valued at $57.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 26,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is flat, as 20 investors sold EXP shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems, California-based fund reported 72,492 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc owns 40,150 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.01% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) or 1,500 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.03% or 7,949 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 110,862 shares. Monarch Prtn Asset Limited Liability Corp owns 146,585 shares for 1.95% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And, a New York-based fund reported 274,919 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 39,414 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream has invested 0.02% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Ameritas Prtnrs has 12,836 shares. Hourglass Capital Llc reported 34,193 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) for 76,084 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Communications Ny accumulated 14,557 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board reported 66,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.49M for 11.97 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $58.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27,700 shares to 658,525 shares, valued at $212.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 18,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 619,851 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.