Bancolombia S A (CIB) Stake Maintained by Harding Loevner Lp; Bb&T Securities Trimmed Its Stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by $3.35 Million as Stock Rose

Bb&T Securities Llc decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (ABT) by 3.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Securities Llc sold 39,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The institutional investor held 1.20 million shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.96M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Securities Llc who had been investing in Abbott Labs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $84.27. About 3.42M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 19/03/2018 – ABBOTT’S MITRACLIP THERAPY GETS NATIONAL REIMBURSEMENT IN JAPAN; 19/03/2018 – Economic Times: Former Novartis India Head Jawed Zia may Join Abbott; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT STILL SEARCHING, INVESTIGATING ENTIRE SCENE, LOOKING AT TWO RESIDENCES; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: WILL WORK TO PREVENT SUCH TRAGEDY FROM HAPPENING AGAIN; 17/04/2018 – Abbott’s New Ensure® Max Protein Helps Americans Go for Their #HealthGoals; 29/03/2018 – Cardiovascular: Abbott Initiates Trial to Evaluate Improved Survival And Outcomes with the CardioMEMS Monitor; 11/04/2018 – Abbott Initiates Groundbreaking Study to Assess Superiority of High-Resolution Imaging Versus Standard-of-Care Angiography in Treating Coronary Artery Disease; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT CEO COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 18/05/2018 – Texas Gov. Abbott Says 10 Dead, 10 Others Wounded in High School Shooting; 28/03/2018 – Abbott invests in diabetes care start-up

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Bancolombia S A (CIB) by 3.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 139,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 4.54M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $231.72 million, up from 4.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Bancolombia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $49.74. About 171,145 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 25.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

