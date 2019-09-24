Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Stake Has Upped by Polaris Capital Management Llc; Watsco (WSO) Position Has Upped by Caledonia Investments Plc

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.56 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.22B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $50.83. It is down 5.66% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO

Caledonia Investments Plc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 11.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Investments Plc bought 18,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 175,478 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.70M, up from 156,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Investments Plc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $165.4. About 13,278 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS DIVIDENDS 16% TO $5.80/SHR, EXTENDS PAYOUT STREAK; 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q EPS 89c; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 29 investors sold WSO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 28.26 million shares or 0.80% less from 28.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc reported 11,984 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Envestnet Asset Mgmt stated it has 48,428 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny invested in 0.03% or 10,473 shares. Gradient Invs Ltd, Minnesota-based fund reported 51 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And has 0.01% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Franklin accumulated 0% or 9,770 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners holds 14,929 shares. Ls Limited Liability Com holds 1,573 shares. Parkside Fin Bancorporation holds 0.02% or 341 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.47% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Northstar Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 44,743 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Cambridge Inv Research invested in 3,966 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,841 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset LP has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Caledonia Investments Plc, which manages about $357.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 59,500 shares to 417,267 shares, valued at $55.88 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Be Disappointed With Their 97% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Watsco to Host 2018 Earnings Call February 14, 2019 NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on February 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Watsco Completes Peirce-Phelps Acquisition NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

More news for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 17, 2019 is yet another important article.