Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Share Value Declined While Polaris Capital Management Has Upped Position by $668,100; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Valuation Rose, Northstar Asset Management Has Boosted by $832,050 Its Position

Northstar Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 54.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Asset Management Llc bought 1,935 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 5,508 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, up from 3,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $517.67. About 188,290 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Sherwin Williams – 04/06/2018 11:06 AM; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES 40C EPS DILUTION DUE TO LOWES SPENDING IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89; 19/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 5 Months; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 13,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.95M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $99.75M, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 219,629 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/06/2019: CIB,BHF,FIS,APLE – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Barclays – In Defense Of Investment Banking – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 5,400 shares to 201,020 shares, valued at $57.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cambrex Corp (NYSE:CBM) by 22,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,397 shares, and cut its stake in Rbb Bancorp.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Northstar Asset Management Llc, which manages about $245.55M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 10,907 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $655,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl (BRKB) by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,920 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).