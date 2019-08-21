Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Reaches $50.93 After 9.00% Down Move; Hawkins (HWKN) Shorts Down By 10.04%

The stock of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $50.93. About 102,852 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65TThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $11.22 billion company. It was reported on Aug, 21 by Barchart.com. We have $46.35 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:CIB worth $1.01 billion less.

Hawkins Inc (NASDAQ:HWKN) had a decrease of 10.04% in short interest. The stock increased 2.14% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) has risen 17.23% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.42, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold Hawkins, Inc. shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 6.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 6.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc owns 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 7,311 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 6,700 shares. Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 2,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Teton reported 75,000 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Metropolitan Life Ins reported 0.03% stake. Associated Banc holds 0.02% in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) or 11,442 shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 78 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 35,931 shares stake. Lpl holds 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 7,187 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al owns 0% invested in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) for 8,100 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN). Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 11,417 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 30,223 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Hawkins, Inc. blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and specialty ingredients primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $482.60 million. It operates in three divisions: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It has a 19.26 P/E ratio. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services primarily to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, plating, and power generation industries.

Among 3 analysts covering BanColombia (NYSE:CIB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. BanColombia has $5500 highest and $49 lowest target. $52.33’s average target is 2.75% above currents $50.93 stock price. BanColombia had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CIB in report on Wednesday, February 27 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan upgraded Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) on Tuesday, August 6 to “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, February 25. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking services and products to individual, corporate, and government clients throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company has market cap of $11.22 billion. The firm operates through nine divisions: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It has a 12.62 P/E ratio. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services.