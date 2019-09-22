Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Position Raised by Polaris Capital Management Llc; Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Valuation Rose While Hanson Mcclain Has Boosted Position by $571,332

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 16,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The hedge fund held 1.97 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $100.56 million, up from 1.95M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.29. About 301,152 shares traded or 18.48% up from the average. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 112.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 12,156 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 22,988 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.09 million, up from 10,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $48.63. About 30.45 million shares traded or 54.94% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 18/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves to Speak at the 2018 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference; 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators are preparing to sanction Wells Fargo for receiving commissions on auto insurance policies it helped force on more than half a million drivers; 08/05/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – WOFFORD JOINS INDUSTRIALS INVESTMENT BANKING OF WELLS FARGO; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Urged to Pause Growth of College Partnerships; 20/04/2018 – Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection Announces Settlement With Wells Fargo For Auto-Loan Administration and Mortgage Practices; 08/05/2018 – Monarch Casino & Resort to Participate at 2018 Wells Fargo Gaming, Hospitality and Leisure Conference; 08/05/2018 – Engility Holdings Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Settlement May Include Scrutiny of Compensation to Workers Responsible for Bank’s Sales Practices

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 9,200 shares to 61,746 shares, valued at $2.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,900 shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corp (NYSE:FNB).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CBJ Morning Buzz: Former Wells Fargo workers struggle to find jobs; Redevelopment planned for old aviation site in east Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “See the largest banks in Houston in 2019 â€” and which gained, lost market share – Houston Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Iron City to redevelop former Wells Fargo branch for new event space – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Bank hires new execs as it readies for retail launch in Charlotte – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wunderlich Managemnt owns 29,844 shares or 0.94% of their US portfolio. 57.31M are held by Cap Investors. Clear Street Mkts Ltd Llc has 0.11% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 20,700 shares. 576,874 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. 54,921 are held by Bank & Trust Of The West. Korea Investment reported 3.31M shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag stated it has 107,470 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. White Pine Investment owns 5,257 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 3.21% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 83.84 million shares. California-based Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.13% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 55,422 shares stake. Yacktman Asset Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.15% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Co State Bank has 0.44% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Omers Administration accumulated 5.95 million shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Nj invested in 0.01% or 7,750 shares.