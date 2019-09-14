Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Position Raised by Ashmore Group Plc; Chilton Capital Management Holding in Cyrusone (CONE) Has Lowered by $16.43 Million

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 97.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 288,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 8,775 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $506,000, down from 297,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $73.65. About 576,710 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR; 18/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of CyrusOne and Revance Therapeutics; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 22,755 shares to 153,009 shares, valued at $10.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sba Communications Corp New by 11,595 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,930 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 31,813 were accumulated by Us National Bank & Trust De. 112,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Channing Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co owns 144,800 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. First Personal Fincl Service accumulated 334 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amer Gp Inc holds 0.05% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) or 221,094 shares. Sandler Capital Management reported 6,700 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Polar Asset Mngmt Partners accumulated 0.5% or 467,985 shares. J Goldman & Lp stated it has 7,162 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 2,578 shares. Csat Investment Advisory L P, Michigan-based fund reported 169 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Inc Oh accumulated 0% or 5,200 shares. Amer Assets Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.65% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Natl Asset owns 5,085 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding reported 0.15% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Rhumbline Advisers reported 302,648 shares.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why You Should Hold Digital Realty (DLR) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CONE Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Digital Realty Banks on London Tech Boom, Opens New Facility – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 8.2% – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 27, 2019.

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, up 12.66% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.79 per share. CONE’s profit will be $100.75M for 20.69 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.11% negative EPS growth.