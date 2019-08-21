Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) Holder Ashmore Group Plc Has Raised Stake; Daiwa Securities Group Upped Its Holding in Caterpillar (CAT) as Market Valuation Declined

Daiwa Securities Group Inc increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 1023.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc bought 75,707 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 83,107 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 7,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.57B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $119.03. About 366,209 shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – 6 Dow Reporters Add A Net 3 Points To Dow’s Price, As Caterpillar’s Big Gain Offset By 3M’s Loss — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – CHANOS SAYS HE COVERED CATERPILLAR SHORT AROUND $90-$100: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR BELIEVES FREE-TRADE ENVIRONMENT IS BEST; 04/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC – BOARD APPOINTED ANDREW BONFIELD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER EFFECTIVE SEPTEMBER 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: GE arranges $11.1 billion deal to unload transportation unit; 23/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – ASIA/PACIFIC MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED MARCH, UP 31 PCT; 11/05/2018 – U.S. April Caterpillar Dealer Reported Machine Sales (Table); 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 28/03/2018 – Caterpillar at Group Meeting Hosted By Spartan Research Today; 06/03/2018 – CAT: HARD TO GAUGE IF NORTH AM. MARKETS GAINING ON TAX REFORM

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) by 11.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 475,000 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.25 million, up from 425,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Bancolombia S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $51.96. About 1,383 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $222.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) by 89,671 shares to 209,464 shares, valued at $38.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vale Sa (NYSE:VALE) by 43,021 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.94M shares, and cut its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

