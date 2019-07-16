Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) Comparing side by side

Both Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) and Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE:SUPV) are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia S.A. 48 0.00 N/A 3.38 14.10 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.62 8.91

Table 1 demonstrates Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Grupo Supervielle S.A. has lower revenue and earnings than Bancolombia S.A. When business has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bancolombia S.A.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0.00% 16.1% 2%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Grupo Supervielle S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -2.05% for Bancolombia S.A. with consensus target price of $51.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Supervielle S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 40.5% and 37.3% respectively. About 42.8% of Bancolombia S.A.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Grupo Supervielle S.A. has 9.09% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancolombia S.A. -1.81% -9.24% 6.06% 17.69% -1% 25.01% Grupo Supervielle S.A. 1.65% -9.03% -47.64% -33.65% -71.27% -36.18%

For the past year Bancolombia S.A. has 25.01% stronger performance while Grupo Supervielle S.A. has -36.18% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Bancolombia S.A. beats Grupo Supervielle S.A.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.