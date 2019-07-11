Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Contrasting side by side

Both Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) are each other’s competitor in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancolombia S.A. 48 0.00 N/A 3.38 14.10 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 29 0.00 N/A 2.23 11.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Bancolombia S.A. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Bancolombia S.A. is presently more expensive than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancolombia S.A. 0.00% 11.5% 1.3% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.00% 29.4% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Bancolombia S.A.’s current beta is 0.7 and it happens to be 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is 30.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.7 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancolombia S.A. 0 1 0 2.00 Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0 0 0 0.00

$51 is Bancolombia S.A.’s average price target while its potential downside is -0.72%. Competitively the average price target of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. is $28, which is potential -27.44% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Bancolombia S.A. is looking more favorable than Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Bancolombia S.A. and Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 40.5% and 34.7% respectively. 42.8% are Bancolombia S.A.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 53.4% of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bancolombia S.A. -1.81% -9.24% 6.06% 17.69% -1% 25.01% Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. 0.9% -6.64% -29.66% -1.98% -44.51% -10.19%

For the past year Bancolombia S.A. has 25.01% stronger performance while Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has -10.19% weaker performance.

Summary

Bancolombia S.A. beats Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Bancolombia S.A. provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers throughout Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other. It offers checking and savings accounts, fixed term deposits, and investment products; trade financing, loans funded by domestic development banks, working capital loans, credit cards, personal and vehicle loans, payroll loans, overdrafts, and financing for industrial projects; mortgage banking and factoring services; and financial and operating leasing services. The company also provides capital market products, such as futures, forwards, options, and swaps; and brokerage, investment advisory, and private banking services, including selling and distributing equities, futures, foreign currencies, fixed income securities, mutual funds, and structured products. In addition, it offers cash management services; foreign currency transaction services; and bancassurance and insurance services. Further, the company provides investment banking services, such as corporate and project financial advisory, underwriting services, capital market services, and private equity management services; and trust and asset management services, such as money market accounts, mutual and pension funds, private equity funds, payment trust, custody services, and corporate trust. Additionally, it offers loan management, transportation, car rental, advertising and marketing, and real estate brokerage services; and is involved in outsourcing activities. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 1,274 branches. It also operates 5,418 automatic teller machines; and 226 kiosks. Bancolombia S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in MedellÃ­n, Colombia.