Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stock Rose While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Increased Position; Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Shareholder Baupost Group Decreased Its Holding

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 4,769 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Expects 2017-18 Avg Synergized Net Acquired Cash Flow of $390M-$410M on the TV and Entertainment Segment; 02/04/2018 – Trump bashes CNN, NBC, defends Sinclair Broadcasting after ‘fake news’ speeches by local anchors; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Net $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 07/03/2018 – Sinclair Technologies, a Division of Norsat International Inc., Announces its Next Generation Public Safety Collinear Antennas – The Aurora™ SC Series; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Reaches Agreement for Multi-Yr Renewals of 34 Fox Affiliations; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR- DIVESTED STATIONS SALE ALSO INCLUDES ANOTHER ABOUT $100 MLN IN RETAINED WORKING CAPITAL THAT WILL CONVERT TO CASH OVER 90-120 DAYS POST CLOSE; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director Strategic Accounts

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $52.64. About 868 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.29 million for 22.02 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $21.76 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Co owns 0.16% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 78,936 shares. Alps Advsr Inc owns 10,488 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mngmt Corp has invested 0.04% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership owns 120,792 shares. Amalgamated State Bank holds 10,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 65,332 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. California State Teachers Retirement reported 103,529 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Smith Asset Gru Lp stated it has 0.04% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Ny State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 371,606 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Penbrook Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.57% or 14,300 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 1 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company owns 767,710 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.07% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 385,386 shares.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29 million shares to 29.29M shares, valued at $1.09B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 1.10 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.82 million shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).