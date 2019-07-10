Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Stock Rose While Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Boosted Its Stake; Factory Mutual Insurance Company Increased Holding in Cvs Health (CVS) by $8.78 Million as Share Price Declined

Factory Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 19.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company bought 162,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 996,388 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $53.95 million, up from 833,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 5.58M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 02/05/2018 – CVS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.48, EST. $1.41, AFFIRMS YEAR ADJ. EPS VIEW; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health completes world’s third-largest corporate bond sale; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health will begin its expansion into kidney care with a program that helps identify chronic kidney disease early; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Edwards Life, Exits CVS; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Pharmacy Services Revenue Rose 3.2% to $32.2B; 06/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: CVS $40 Billion Bond Sale; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health eyes kidney patients for next expansion into care; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health’s planned acquisition of health insurer Aetna was the largest corporate deal of 2017 at $69 billion

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $50.7. About 111,252 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $68.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.38M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.

More notable recent Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: Near 10% Annual Return From A Great Franchise, Buy – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Autohome Inc (ATHM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bancolombia S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on February 22, 2019. More interesting news about Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bancolombia Is Losing Its Luster As An Investment – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bancolombia S.A. (CIB) CEO Juan Carlos Mora Uribe on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 11, 2018.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock. 166,368 shares valued at $10.73 million were sold by MERLO LARRY J on Friday, February 1. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Friday, March 1.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Aetna Uncertainty Is Keeping CVS Stock Way Undervalued – Investorplace.com” on June 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “CVS Health Stock Has Cannibalized Itself – Investorplace.com” published on June 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Walgreens Has an Answer for CVS’s HealthHUBs – Nasdaq” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: This Is Disgusting – Seeking Alpha” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Is A Bargain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 03, 2019.