Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Stake; As Micron Technology (MU) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Upped Stake

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73M, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $49.27. About 224,737 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1875.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.88 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.65 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $49.11. About 16.74 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 01/05/2018 – EINHORN: MADE MONEY OFF SHORT TESLA, LONG MICRON POSITIONS; 07/05/2018 – Hosokawa Micron Reports Group Half-Year Earnings Forecasts; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2nd-qtr quarter profit jumps; 12/03/2018 – Cramer: Micron’s strength means Intel is a buy; 23/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $48; RATING MARKET-PERFORM; 11/05/2018 – HOSOKAWA MICRON 6277.T 6-MTH GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 3.14 BLN YEN (+44.4 %), 2017/18 FORECAST PROFIT 5.30 BLN YEN (+5.0 %); 12/03/2018 – MICRON NAMES RAJ TALLURI AS SVP, GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE; 21/05/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ. EPS $3.12-$3.16, SAW $2.76-$2.90,EST. $2.85; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 104,353 shares to 585,744 shares, valued at $140.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72 million shares, and cut its stake in Loma Negra.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 19,148 shares to 97,567 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 2,427 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,015 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

