Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Shareholder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Has Increased Holding; Raven Industries (RAVN) Valuation Declined While Garrison Financial Lowered Its Position

Garrison Financial Corp decreased its stake in Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) by 9.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Garrison Financial Corp sold 7,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 75,777 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.91 million, down from 83,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Garrison Financial Corp who had been investing in Raven Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 110,807 shares traded. Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) has declined 9.54% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RAVN News: 08/03/2018 – Raven Industries Board Announces Cash Dividend of 13 Cents Payable on April 27, 2018; 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q REV. $111.1M, EST. $117.0M (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 61C, EST. 49C (2 EST.); 17/05/2018 – Raven Industries 1Q EPS 61c; 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries 4Q EPS 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Raven Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RAVN); 06/03/2018 – Raven Industries Targets 10 % Annualized Earnings Growth Over Long-term; 16/03/2018 – Raven Industries Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – RAVEN INDUSTRIES 4Q REV. $95.8M, EST. $93.3M; 06/03/2018 Raven Establishes Latin America Headquarters in Brazil

Genesis Asset Managers Llp increased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 8.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp bought 187,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.44M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.73 million, up from 2.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $51.71. About 98,213 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75B and $3.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pricesmart Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) by 76,600 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $68.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 387,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5.72M shares, and cut its stake in America Movil Adr (NYSE:AMX).

Since March 28, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,408 activity. The insider PAROD RICK bought $101,530.

Garrison Financial Corp, which manages about $189.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2,360 shares to 23,260 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brown (NYSE:BF.B) by 8,578 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,170 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Int’l Equity (SCHF).

