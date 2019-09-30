Bancolombia Adr (CIB) Holder Genesis Asset Managers Llp Trimmed Stake as Share Value Declined; As Lululemon Athletica Com (LULU) Shares Rose, Rhumbline Advisers Has Boosted Position

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in Bancolombia Adr (CIB) by 9.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 230,590 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% . The institutional investor held 2.21 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $112.92M, down from 2.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in Bancolombia Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $49.78. About 80,052 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has risen 5.66% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc Com (LULU) by 38.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers bought 39,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.78% . The institutional investor held 140,317 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.29M, up from 101,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Lululemon Athletica Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.25. About 757,778 shares traded. Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) has risen 60.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LULU News: 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC – APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK GUIDO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018; 16/04/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA NAMES PATRICK GUIDO CFO; 14/05/2018 – Bluemountain Adds Lululemon, Exits Changyou.com: 13F; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O FY SHR VIEW $3.02, REV VIEW $2.95 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q TOTAL COMP INCL DTC EX-FX +42%, EST. +8.6%; 14/05/2018 – HS Management Partners LLC Exits Position in Lululemon; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON 4Q ADJ EPS $1.33; 25/05/2018 – Lululemon is up 118% in one year, and could have more room to run after earnings; 16/04/2018 – Lululemon Appoints Patrick Guido Its New CFO — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.985 BLN TO $3.022 BLN

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Credicorp Ltd (NYSE:BAP) by 86,836 shares to 672,580 shares, valued at $153.96M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Momo Inc. by 197,663 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.49 million shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 38.16% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.76 per share. CIB’s profit will be $252.48 million for 11.85 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.22% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 38 investors sold LULU shares while 149 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 100.52 million shares or 0.09% less from 100.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts-based Ipswich Investment Company has invested 0.07% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Brown Brothers Harriman & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.05% or 122,569 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg has invested 0.15% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Neuberger Berman Gp Incorporated Limited Liability has 0% invested in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Westpac Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Shine Investment Advisory Svcs holds 175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar reported 923 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Limited invested 0.04% in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 3 shares stake. Westfield Capital Management Com Ltd Partnership owns 296,422 shares. Columbia Asset holds 10,608 shares. Citigroup owns 426,702 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.05% or 6.89M shares.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $53.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co Com (NYSE:EMR) by 72,821 shares to 1.13 million shares, valued at $75.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Illumina Inc Com (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,320 shares, and cut its stake in Verint Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:VRNT).