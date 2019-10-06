Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Stock Value Declined While Gradient Investments Has Raised Stake; Schmidt P J Investment Management Position in Nike Cl B (NKE) Increased as Share Price Rose

Gradient Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 51.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gradient Investments Llc bought 123,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 362,470 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66M, up from 239,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gradient Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.91 billion market cap company. It closed at $3.84 lastly. It is down 23.39% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BANCO POPULAR’S RATINGS TO A2/PRIME-1 FROM BAA2/PRIME-2; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS FEE REVENUES WILL GROW AT TWO DIGITS IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – PIMCO, ANCHORAGE FILE U.S. SUIT AGAINST SANTANDER: ECONOMISTA; 13/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES SPAIN’S RATINGS TO BAA1 FROM BAA2; THE OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 22/05/2018 – NYSE HALT BNCO SNTNDR PR l SAN_pi.N NEWS DISSEMINATION LAST $25.440000; 23/03/2018 – SANTANDER TO PAY FOURTH 2017 GROSS DIV OF EU0.06/SHR; 04/05/2018 – ARGENTINA TURBULENCE HAS SMALL IMPACT ON BRAZIL: SANTANDER; 09/04/2018 – MEDIA-Santander is said to be seeking exit from Astaldi loan exposure- Bloomberg; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Santander México And Casa De Bolsa Santander; Outlook On Casa De Bolsa Santander Changed To Stable; 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – UK BANKING SYSTEM COULD CONTINUE TO SUPPORT THE ECONOMY THROUGH DISORDERLY BREXIT

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc bought 5,294 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 50,860 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.27M, up from 45,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc Cl B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $93.07. About 4.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – Another Long-Time Nike Executive Departs Amid Workplace Upheaval; 16/03/2018 – Trevor Edwards Out as Nike Brand President; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Footwear Rev $5.61B; 18/04/2018 – NIKE INC NKE.N SAYS GREG THOMPSON, NIKE’S VICE PRESIDENT OF FOOTWEAR, HAS LEFT THE COMPANY; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 10/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Declares $0.20 Qtrly Div; 09/04/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Acquires Computer Vision Leader lnvertex; 16/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Virgil Abloh x Nike Air Force 1 Surfaces in “Volt” Colorway; 24/04/2018 – Businessweek: Nike’s Converse brand loses its chief marketing officer to Supreme

Gradient Investments Llc, which manages about $696.72M and $1.95B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 329,344 shares to 4,390 shares, valued at $553,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ssga Active Etf Tr (SRLN) by 53,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,940 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt has invested 1.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability holds 0.19% or 14,368 shares in its portfolio. Minnesota-based Winslow Cap Limited Company has invested 2.55% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moors & Cabot stated it has 35,880 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. World Asset Mngmt, Michigan-based fund reported 92,415 shares. 83,447 are held by Oppenheimer Asset Management. 153,456 are held by Wafra. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 900,899 shares. Private Tru Na invested 0.33% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mcmillion Capital Management Incorporated reported 2.94% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Pennsylvania-based Girard Ptnrs has invested 0.44% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Monetary Mngmt has 0.44% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). 188,080 were accumulated by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Martin Currie Ltd holds 0.4% or 66,045 shares. Moreover, Qs Limited Liability Corporation has 0.08% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 84,042 shares.