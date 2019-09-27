Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Stock Declined While Susquehanna International Group Llp Raised Its Stake; Endeavour Capital Advisors Increased Its First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) Holding by $7.50 Million

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in First Midwest Bancorp Del (FMBI) by 34.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc bought 374,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% . The hedge fund held 1.47 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.12M, up from 1.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in First Midwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 183,045 shares traded. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) has declined 19.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FMBI News: 25/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – “DELIVERING EXCELLENCE” INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES CONSOLIDATION OR CLOSING OF 19 LOCATIONS ACROSS COMPANY’S FOOTPRINT; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 38C; 21/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 03/05/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC FMBI.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28 FROM $26; 21/05/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP – INITIATIVE ALSO INCLUDES ORGANIZATIONAL REALIGNMENTS RESULTING IN AN APPROXIMATELY 7% NET REDUCTION IN TOTAL WORKFORCE; 24/04/2018 – First Midwest Bancorp 1Q Net $33.5M; 24/04/2018 – FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $118.6 MLN VS $115.2 MLN; 19/04/2018 DJ First Midwest Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FMBI)

Susquehanna International Group Llp increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 195.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Susquehanna International Group Llp bought 1.13M shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 1.70M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.79 million, up from 575,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Susquehanna International Group Llp who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.975. About 6.03 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms ratings of Banco Santander México’s cross border issuances; outlook remains stable; 09/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Banco Santander $Benchmark Sr Non-Pfd 5Y Fxd/FRN, 10Y; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s: No rating impact to Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l. Series 2014-1 from proposed swap novation; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON NOTES ISSUED BY SANTANDER UK PLC FOLLOWING THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S DECISION TO NOT TAKE FURTHER REMEDIAL ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S…; 08/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Is Said to Hire Santander’s Head of M&A in Brazil; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BANCO POPULAR’S RATINGS TO A2/PRIME-1 FROM BAA2/PRIME-2; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust 2018-2; 22/05/2018 – MAHESH ADITYA NAMED CHIEF RISK OFFICER OF SANTANDER HOLDINGS US; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Maintains Unchanged The Aaa.Mx Rating For Banco Santander México’s Reopening Of Certificados Bursátiles; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER SELLS WIZINK STAKE

Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $972.14 million and $675.64 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,117 shares to 213,316 shares, valued at $23.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hawthorn Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HWBK) by 86,126 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 344,225 shares, and cut its stake in Svb Finl Group (NASDAQ:SIVB).

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $50,275 activity.

Susquehanna International Group Llp, which manages about $259.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryder Sys Inc (Put) (NYSE:R) by 51,100 shares to 99,900 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (Put) (NYSE:WDAY) by 63,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19M shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (Call) (NYSE:SO).