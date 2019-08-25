Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Stake Held by Cambiar Investors Llc; As Visa Com Cl A (V) Stock Price Rose, City Holding Company Has Upped by $368,160 Its Holding

Cambiar Investors Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc bought 3.17 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 25.37M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $117.49 million, up from 22.20M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 15.27M shares traded or 34.76% up from the average. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 25/05/2018 – Banco Santander CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 20 Months; 24/04/2018 – Santander’s 10% profits jump overshadowed by disappointing UK results; 23/04/2018 – SANTANDER AM NAMES JACOBO ORTEGA AS SPAIN CIO; 28/03/2018 – The Georgetown University/Santander Social Economy Partnership Hosts Seminar On Financial Inclusion; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades class A notes of IM GBP Consumo l, FT, a Spanish consumer loan ABS; 02/05/2018 – Santander Premium UK Equity Buys 1.1% of Inspired Energy Plc; 21/05/2018 – SANTANDER CHAIRMAN BOTIN SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH SER RADIO; 12/04/2018 – Ripple has struck partnerships with multiple banks and other financial institutions, including Santander; 12/04/2018 – SANTANDER SAN.MC – LAUNCHES BLOCKCHAIN-BASED FOREIGN EXCHANGE SERVICE IN FOUR COUNTRIES; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Rtg Actions In SME CLO Deal Santander Empresas 3

City Holding Company increased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (V) by 19.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 2,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 14,706 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, up from 12,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Visa Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $392.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $175.23. About 6.99M shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 22,387 shares to 343,394 shares, valued at $35.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alamo Group Inc (NYSE:ALG) by 15,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,282 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 146,149 shares. Vestor Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 92,250 shares or 2.64% of their US portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited holds 17.33 million shares or 2.69% of its portfolio. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested 1.41% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Cortland Assoc Mo reported 12.4% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bluemar Capital Management Ltd Liability Co reported 2.71% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Jones Fincl Companies Lllp stated it has 122,766 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Capital Guardian holds 1.81% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) or 872,126 shares. Chilton Investment Llc holds 148,538 shares or 0.81% of its portfolio. Wolverine Asset Ltd Com invested in 0.06% or 29,311 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Bancshares Of New York Mellon Corp invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Dsc Limited Partnership holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 7,885 shares. Trb Advsrs LP owns 407,500 shares. Capital Interest Sarl holds 1.85% or 94,890 shares in its portfolio.