Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Holder Envestnet Asset Management Has Raised Its Holding by $1.05 Million; Aviva Plc Cut Its United Rentals (URI) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Aviva Plc decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 41.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc sold 21,099 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 30,047 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.43 million, down from 51,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $127.75. About 1.11 million shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: Authorized New $1.25B Shr-Repurchase Program; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Rentals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URI); 12/04/2018 – Cramer argues that United Rentals, a largely domestic construction equipment company, has better end markets and lower investment risk than Caterpillar; 19/03/2018 – News 10: Source: Coach Hurley set to meet with URI regarding future; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B

Envestnet Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 21.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc bought 261,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.47M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.81M, up from 1.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4999. About 6.08M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 30.02% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 13/03/2018 – EUROPEAN BANKS: CREDIT SUISSE EXPECTS 2018 EARNINGS TO BE DRIVEN BY REVENUES & NOT BY LOWER COST OF RISK, GIVING INVESTORS STRONGER IMPETUS TO RE-RATE BANKS; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Santander Retail Auto Lease Trust 2018-A Notes; 07/05/2018 – Santander Brazil Is Said to Hire UBS, BNP Investment Bankers; 28/05/2018 – The Portuguese Development Team Behind MoviePass, lnspired Gaming, Santander and Many Other Industry Giants is Coming to New York; 12/04/2018 – Santander’s blockchain-powered foreign exchange platform is currently live in Spain, the U.K., Brazil and Poland; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BANCO POPULAR’S RATINGS TO A2/PRIME-1 FROM BAA2/PRIME-2; 26/03/2018 – SANTANDER SELLS WIZINK STAKE; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Maintains Unchanged The Aaa.Mx Rating For Banco Santander México’s Reopening Of Certificados Bursátiles; 24/04/2018 – CEO SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS CONSIDERING REDUCING ITS SPANISH REAL ESTATE EXPOSURE IN BLOCKS OR ON A ONE BY ONE BASIS; 23/04/2018 – SANTANDER AM NAMES JACOBO ORTEGA AS SPAIN CIO

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) by 382,148 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $8.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wabtec Corp (NYSE:WAB) by 22,837 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,158 shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wolverine Asset Lc accumulated 13,297 shares. Moody Bancorp Trust Division owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 197 shares. State Street Corporation accumulated 5.43M shares or 0.05% of the stock. Elm Ridge Mgmt Limited accumulated 78,209 shares. 54,078 were reported by Daiwa Securities Grp. Panagora Asset Management holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 2,783 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 107,998 shares. New York-based Secor Cap LP has invested 0.4% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Massachusetts Financial Ser Ma reported 26,381 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Mgmt Lc has invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 2,962 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Arizona State Retirement invested 0.04% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group has 225,410 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp reported 14,132 shares. Moreover, Altfest L J & Inc has 0.11% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 10,356 shares.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $60.39 billion and $72.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) by 94,270 shares to 35,773 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordstrom Inc (NYSE:JWN) by 26,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,577 shares, and cut its stake in Entergy Corp New (NYSE:ETR).