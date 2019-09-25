Banco Santander Sa (SAN) Holder Cambiar Investors Has Lowered Stake as Share Value Declined; United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Shareholder Stelliam Investment Management LP Raised Its Holding by $2.83 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Sa (SAN) by 99.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 25.36 million shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% . The institutional investor held 16,402 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75,000, down from 25.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.955. About 10.27 million shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 16/03/2018 – BANK OF ENGLAND – FPC STILL SEES MATERIAL RISKS FROM CONTINUITY OF CROSS-BORDER DERIVATIVES AND INSURANCE CONTRACTS AFTER BREXIT; 30/05/2018 – BRAZIL TRUCKERS STRIKE IMPACT ON GDP EST. 0.7 PPT: SANTANDER; 31/05/2018 – SANTANDER CEO JOSE ANTONIO ALVAREZ SPEAKS AT MADRID EVENT; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON NOTES ISSUED BY SANTANDER UK PLC FOLLOWING THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S DECISION TO NOT TAKE FURTHER REMEDIAL ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NO RATING IMPACT ON NOTES ISSUED BY SANTANDER UK PLC FOLLOWING THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S DECISION TO NOT TAKE FURTHER REMEDIAL ACTION IN RESPONSE TO THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC’S…; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s affirms ratings of Banco Santander México’s cross border issuances; outlook remains stable; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s: No rating impact to Golden Bar (Securitisation) S.r.l. Series 2014-1 from proposed swap novation; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL 1Q NET TO CONTROLLING HOLDERS BRL2.83B; 24/04/2018 – SANTANDER EXPECTS TO REACH CAPITAL RATIO TARGET BY YR-END: CEO; 05/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Santander Drive Auto Receivables Trust

Stelliam Investment Management Lp increased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 56.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stelliam Investment Management Lp bought 32,500 shares as the company's stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.88 million, up from 57,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stelliam Investment Management Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 1.25 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $3.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 17,215 shares to 51,157 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 799,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.94M shares, and has risen its stake in Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG).

