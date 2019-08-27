Banco Santander, S.A. (SAN) Reaches $3.77 1 Year Low; Employees Retirement System Of Texas Increased O Reilly Automotive New (ORLY) Holding By $4.85 Million

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY) stake by 33.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Employees Retirement System Of Texas acquired 12,500 shares as O Reilly Automotive Inc New (ORLY)’s stock rose 1.93%. The Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 49,600 shares with $19.26M value, up from 37,100 last quarter. O Reilly Automotive Inc New now has $29.01 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $379.12. About 259,163 shares traded. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has risen 25.01% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.01% the S&P500. Some Historical ORLY News: 22/03/2018 – The Washington Times: BREAKING: Former Fox News anchor sues Bill O’Reilly for defamation, alleges ‘smear campaign’; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Greg Johnson Promoted to CEO and Co-President; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive Sees FY18 EPS $15.30-EPS $15.40; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR Target Leverage Ratio Updated to 2.50 Times; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 08/05/2018 – O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE INC – GREG JOHNSON PROMOTED TO CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CO-PRESIDENT; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Announces Leadership Succession and Update to Target Leverage Ratio; 25/04/2018 – O’Reilly Sales View Signals Easier Ride for Car-Parts Retailers; 17/04/2018 – O’Reilly Announces Lineup for Eleventh Annual Velocity Conference in San Jose

The stock of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) hit a new 52-week low and has $3.43 target or 9.00% below today’s $3.77 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $61.91B company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 27 by Barchart.com. If the $3.43 price target is reached, the company will be worth $5.57 billion less. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.77. About 10.09M shares traded. Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) has declined 23.39% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SAN News: 28/03/2018 – Banco Santander, S.A. Files 20-F for 2017; 25/04/2018 – SANTANDER BRASIL CFO SAYS ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES WILL GROW IN LINE WITH INFLATION IN 2018; 23/03/2018 – CHAIRMAN OF SPAIN’S SANTANDER SAN.MC SAYS ORGANIC GROWTH REMAINS PRIORITY, BUT WILL LOOK INTO OPPORTUNITIES FOR EXTERNAL GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S MAINTAINS UNCHANGED THE AAA.MX RATING FOR BANCO SANTANDER MéXICO’S REOPENING OF CERTIFICADOS BURSáTILES; 22/05/2018 – MAHESH ADITYA NAMED CHIEF RISK OFFICER OF SANTANDER HOLDINGS US; 29/05/2018 – Santander Appoints Dirk Marzluf as Head of Technology and Operations; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s: No rating impact on Notes issued by Santander UK plc following The Royal Bank of Scotland plc’s decision to not take further remedial action in response to The Royal Bank of Scotland plc’s recent downgrade; 24/04/2018 – BZ WBK BZW.WA CEO SAYS EXPECTS NET PROFIT TO RISE IN 2018 VS 2017; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 12/04/2018 – Santander’s blockchain-powered foreign exchange platform is currently live in Spain, the U.K., Brazil and Poland

More notable recent Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Santander Group Expands Use Of Ripple Payments Technology – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local energy company booted from stock exchange – San Antonio Business Journal” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Look At Prologis, Inc.’s (NYSE:PLD) Bottom Line – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE: ZUO Investor Notice: Lawsuit against Zuora, Inc. announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Banco Santander, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking services and products for individual and corporate clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.91 billion. The firm offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; mortgages and auto finance, personal loans; working capital finance; and debit and credit cards, as well as life and non-life insurance products. It has a 7.82 P/E ratio. It also provides cash management, trade finance, custody and securities, and securitization services; corporate loans; capital market products; and syndicated corporate finance services.

More notable recent O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “O’Reilly Automotive: A Smooth Ride – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. to Acquire Mayasa Auto Parts Headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “XLE, PEZ: Big ETF Outflows – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ORLY, ADBE – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $74,250 activity. LAURO JEFFREY ALAN bought $19,000 worth of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) on Thursday, August 1.

Among 4 analysts covering O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. O’Reilly Automotive has $454 highest and $398 lowest target. $417.40’s average target is 10.10% above currents $379.12 stock price. O’Reilly Automotive had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, March 25. The stock of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 1. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, March 1 by Atlantic Securities.