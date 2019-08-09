Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Both Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) and HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) compete on a level playing field in the Foreign Regional Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41 HDFC Bank Limited 115 0.00 N/A 0.52 222.18

Demonstrates Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and HDFC Bank Limited earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. HDFC Bank Limited has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. The business with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of HDFC Bank Limited, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0% HDFC Bank Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and HDFC Bank Limited are owned by institutional investors at 27.1% and 18.53% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26% HDFC Bank Limited -1.41% -12.04% -0.86% 20.33% 8.51% 11.21%

For the past year Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s stock price has bigger growth than HDFC Bank Limited.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors HDFC Bank Limited beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico.

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits. The company also offers personal, business, home, consumer durable, car, two wheeler, gold, educational, rural, and term loans; loans for professionals; loans against property, securities, and assets; overdrafts; government sponsored programs; and working capital, healthcare, channel, short term, structured, dealer, and vendor finance, as well as agricultural lending. In addition, it provides credit, debit, and prepaid cards; private banking services; export, import, remittance, bank guarantees, and letter of credit services, as well as merchant and cash management services; life, health, motor, travel, and home insurance products; and investment product, such as mutual funds, equities and derivatives, IPO, and bonds. Further, the company offers bill discounting, real time gross settlement, bankers to right/public issue, forex, money market, employees trusts, and tax collection services; and investment banking services in the areas of project appraisal, structured finance, loan syndication, debt capital markets, equity placement, mergers and acquisitions, corporate advisory, and capital market advisory services. Additionally, it provides correspondent banking, settlement, custodial, disbursement, clearing, and administrative and fiduciary support services, as well as online and mobile banking services. As of March 31, 2017, the company operated a network of 4,715 branches and 12,260 ATMs in 2,657 cities/towns. HDFC Bank Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.