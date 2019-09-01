Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S)

We are contrasting Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 7 0.00 N/A 0.20 36.41 Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 12 0.00 N/A 0.99 11.41

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (NYSE:MÃ©xico, S) and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico 0.00% 0% 0% Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 15% 1.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.1% and 1.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.03% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico -6.7% -7.55% -14.66% -5.59% -16.17% 15.26% Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13%

For the past year Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico was more bullish than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. beats Banco Santander (Mexico) S.A. Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico on 6 of the 8 factors.