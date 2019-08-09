Banco Santander Chile Sa New (BSAC) Share Value Rose While Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky Raised Holding; Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $1.26 Million as Market Value Rose

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile Sa New (BSAC) by 4.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky bought 19,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 410,900 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.22 million, up from 391,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile Sa New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 144,319 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 10.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 179,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.58 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.59M, down from 1.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 993,988 shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM – CONTINUES TO EVALUATE RISK OF TEMPORARY SUPPLY DISRUPTIONS AS A RESULT OF U.S. SANCTIONS ON VARIOUS RUSSIAN INDIVIDUALS AND COMPANIES; 02/05/2018 – Constellium supplies aluminium Auto Body Sheet for new Mercedes-Benz CLS model; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 17/05/2018 – CONSTELLIUM EXPANDING OPS IN DECIN, CZECH REPUBLIC; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 15/05/2018 – Park West Asset Management Buys New 3% Position in Constellium; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q REV. EU1.4B; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $38.32 million for 10.76 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 115.38% EPS growth.

Marathon Asset Management Lp, which manages about $13.21B and $384.01 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 500,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $282.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, which manages about $8.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,609 shares to 32,819 shares, valued at $8.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in O’reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 47,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,000 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).