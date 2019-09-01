Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Valuation Rose While Inca Investments Has Cut Its Position; Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) Share Price Rose While Basswood Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $9.60 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 533,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The hedge fund held 2.56 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.78M, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $19.07. About 744,936 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platform; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $234.4 MLN VS $108.8 MLN; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STL); 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22 million, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $28.4. About 221,139 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72 million shares to 10.32 million shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.54 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.51 per share. STL’s profit will be $110.80 million for 8.83 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Sterling Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.88% EPS growth.

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Finl Corp (NYSE:COF) by 480,997 shares to 614,245 shares, valued at $50.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) by 12,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Lakeland Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:LBAI).