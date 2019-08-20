Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Shares Rose While Inca Investments Has Trimmed by $5.76 Million Its Stake; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Share Value Declined While Steinberg Global Asset Management Has Boosted by $315,520 Its Position

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.65. About 69,044 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 16.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 3,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 27,350 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 23,406 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $69.13. About 3.64 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil Corporation Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 14/05/2018 – APG Asset Adds Six Flags, Exits National Fuel, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 11/04/2018 – Energy Journal: Exxon Seeks New Deals With Qatar; 16/05/2018 – ExxonMobil: ISS Issued Voting Recommendation Inconsistent With Board’s Recommendation on Say-on-Pay Proposal; 13/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $80; 29/03/2018 – JUDGE SAYS EXXON’S CLAIMS THAT ATTORNEYS GENERAL ARE PURSUING BAD FAITH PROBES IN ORDER TO VIOLATE ITS CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS ARE ‘IMPLAUSIBLE’; 02/04/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery begins Flexicoker overhaul; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $639.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 204,285 shares to 208,081 shares, valued at $9.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 48,114 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,129 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Barclays Likes Chevron Better Than Exxon Right Now For Big Oil Investors – Benzinga” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “ExxonMobil Surprises With Earnings Beat After Massive Miss Last Quarter – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “2 Analysts Weigh In On Exxon Mobil’s Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oarsman Capital owns 12,858 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx holds 1.16% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 42,109 shares. Capital owns 7.95 million shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.4% stake. Synovus Fin Corporation holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 370,662 shares. Brinker owns 18,256 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Profit Investment Mngmt Limited Company invested 0.64% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.24% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Birch Hill Advisors has invested 0.75% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Amer Investment Service accumulated 275,649 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 1.2% or 7.65 million shares. Sta Wealth Management Lc reported 1.47% stake. Broderick Brian C has 54,343 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited reported 2.54 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nadler Financial Grp accumulated 13,102 shares.