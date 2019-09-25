Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Shareholder Harding Loevner LP Has Raised Holding; Timucuan Asset Management Position in Laboratory Amer Hldgs Com (LH) Upped by $10.56 Million as Stock Value Rose

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 1.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 52,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The hedge fund held 2.81M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.06M, up from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.3. About 146,625 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (LH) by 21.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timucuan Asset Management Inc bought 61,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The hedge fund held 346,900 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.98M, up from 285,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.65 during the last trading session, reaching $170.43. About 533,254 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Transaction With Europe’s Eurofins Is Expected to Close in the Third Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 30/04/2018 – LabCorp Didn’t Disclose Further Terms of Deal Witth Eurofin; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms Immunology & Immunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 535,820 shares to 55.85 million shares, valued at $703.14M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 48,842 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 195,989 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Santander Chile returns to the Swiss market with a new 10 year issuance – GlobeNewswire” on August 22, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “NEW DATE: Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Santander Chile shareholders agree to purchase 51% of Santander Consumer Chile S.A. – GlobeNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chile Macro Update May 2019: Softer Growth Weighing On Equities – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

