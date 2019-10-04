Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Position Upped by Inca Investments Llc; Sprucegrove Investment Management LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by $1.16 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG) by 8.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd sold 10,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 113,500 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.45 million, down from 124,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Procter & Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $308.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $123.28. About 788,686 shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 12/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: PG and PK of Oxycodone to Personalize Post-op Pain Management Following Surgery in Children; 29/05/2018 – PLUG POWER SAYS DOESN’T KNOW ROOT CAUSE OF PG ACCIDENT

Inca Investments Llc increased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 30.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc bought 286,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 1.24 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $36.96M, up from 948,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 11,239 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $24.66B and $1.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Borg Warner Inc (NYSE:BWA) by 86,600 shares to 310,600 shares, valued at $13.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oceaneering Intl Inc (NYSE:OII) by 131,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 10.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.12 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.10B for 24.85 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.73% EPS growth.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $566.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 3.16M shares to 7.16 million shares, valued at $54.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 590,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Bancolombia S A (NYSE:CIB).

