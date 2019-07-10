Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Market Valuation Declined While Harding Loevner LP Has Cut by $6.89 Million Its Position; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Bp Wealth Management Decreased Its Stake by $1.18 Million

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 237,611 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.30% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.76M shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.04M, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $29.57. About 183,038 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 14.89% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78

Bp Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer (PFE) by 3.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bp Wealth Management Llc sold 28,132 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 877,834 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.28M, down from 905,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bp Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $241.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $43.37. About 12.99 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 08/03/2018 – Cellectis: Servier and Pfizer Announce Results of UCART19 First-in-Human Trials to Be Presented at the 44th EBMT (European; 01/05/2018 – PFIZER 1Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 75C; REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER – INDEPENDENT COMMITTEE FOR PHASE 3 ATLAS TRIAL OF INLYTA RECOMMENDED STOPPING TRIAL AT A PLANNED INTERIM ANALYSIS DUE TO FUTILITY; 24/05/2018 – Health Care Down as Pfizer, Recro Weighs — Health Care Roundup; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, P&G FAR APART ON PRICE IN CONSUMER BUSINESS SALE – CNBC, CITING; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.34 billion for 13.90 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.

Bp Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.49B and $2.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 10,091 shares to 161,505 shares, valued at $29.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marsh & Mclennan (NYSE:MMC) by 37,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 203,073 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, down 8.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $215.86 million for 16.07 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.95% EPS growth.