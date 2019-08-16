Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) Holder Inca Investments Has Trimmed Its Holding; Smith A O (AOS) Holding Increased by Water Asset Management Llc

Inca Investments Llc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Chile New (BSAC) by 17.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Inca Investments Llc sold 198,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.19% . The institutional investor held 948,697 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.22M, down from 1.15 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Inca Investments Llc who had been investing in Banco Santander Chile New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $28.49. About 129,124 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BSAC News: 27/04/2018 – SANTANDER CHILE 1Q NET INCOME CLP151.02B; 02/04/2018 – REG-Banco Santander-Chile: Banco Santander Chile announces dividend payout of 75% of 2017 earnings; 28/03/2018 REG-BANCO SANTANDER CHILE ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 20-F WITH THE UNITED STATED SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION FOR FISCAL YEAR 2017; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Net Interest Income Rose 8.8% YoY; 02/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE PROPOSES YR DIV CH$2.25/SHR, EST CH$1.80; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q EPS 53c; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Loans Increased 3.2% YoY; 27/04/2018 – Banco Santander 1Q Total Deposits Grew 2.3%; 27/04/2018 – BANCO SANTANDER-CHILE 1Q EPS CLP0.80, EST. CLP0.78

Water Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Smith A O (AOS) by 78.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc bought 51,455 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The hedge fund held 117,098 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 65,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Smith A O for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.27. About 1.93 million shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 08/03/2018 Barb VanderMolen, A. O. Smith vice president-finance, receiving recognition with a Women in Manufacturing STEP Ahead Award; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.55 TO $2.61; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Become Primary Water Treatment Brand at Lowe’s; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AO SMITH 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 58C; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 05/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to hold first quarter conference call on April 25; 25/04/2018 – AO Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS

More notable recent Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chile Macro Update May 2019: Softer Growth Weighing On Equities – Seeking Alpha” published on May 24, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NEW DATE: Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Second Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Banco Santander hires Evertec as processor of its acquiring business – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its Solid Rally, This Latin American Bank Holds Considerable Potential – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 19, 2018.

Inca Investments Llc, which manages about $558.00M and $583.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Brf Sa (NYSE:BRFS) by 2.72M shares to 10.32M shares, valued at $60.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield reported 0.02% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Cibc World Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Redwood Investments Ltd Liability Co accumulated 5,084 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 20,230 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glenmede Na invested 0% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Riverbridge Prtn Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 631,632 shares. 572,085 are owned by Federated Invsts Pa. Kentucky Retirement System reported 6,200 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 21,966 shares stake. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Company owns 7,452 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Inv Management Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Sweden-based Nordea Investment Management has invested 0.11% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 531,747 shares. Sei Investments Co has invested 0.06% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). Essex Ltd invested in 0.07% or 9,126 shares.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “July 29th Deadline in Lawsuit for Investors in Shares of AO Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Coming Up – Press Release – Digital Journal” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC is Investigating AO Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) on Behalf of AOS Stockholders and Encourages AOS Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Have Been Selling – Yahoo Finance” published on May 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, PVTL, TEVA and EGBN: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.