Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)’s Financial Results Comparing With The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC). The two are both Money Center Banks companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile 30 0.00 N/A 1.77 16.01 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 128 3.86 N/A 10.91 11.79

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Banco Santander-Chile. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Santander-Chile’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banco Santander-Chile and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 18.5% 1.5% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0.00% 10.7% 1.3%

Risk & Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile has a beta of 0.63 and its 37.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00 The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Banco Santander-Chile has a 6.45% upside potential and an average price target of $32. On the other hand, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s potential upside is 2.86% and its consensus price target is $146.25. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Banco Santander-Chile is looking more favorable than The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Santander-Chile and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 15.3% and 84.4%. Insiders held 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander-Chile 0.5% -3.81% -10.3% -7.36% -14.89% -5.35% The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. -2.51% -1.82% 5.93% -4.13% -14.41% 10.07%

For the past year Banco Santander-Chile has -5.35% weaker performance while The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. has 10.07% stronger performance.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. beats Banco Santander-Chile on 7 of the 11 factors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through branch network, ATMs, call centers, online banking, and mobile channels. As of December 31, 2016, this segment operated a network of 2,520 branches and 9,024 ATMs. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, equipment leases; and cash and investment management, receivables management, disbursement and funds transfer, information reporting, trade, foreign exchange, derivatives, securities, loan syndications, mergers and acquisitions advisory, and equity capital markets advisory related services for corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. This segment also offers commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The companyÂ’s Asset Management Group segment provides investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, private banking, tailored credit, and trust management and administration solutions; multi-generational family planning products; and mutual funds and institutional asset management services to individuals and their families. Its Residential Mortgage Banking segment offers first lien residential mortgage loans. The companyÂ’s BlackRock segment provides investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients. Its Non-Strategic Assets Portfolio segment offers residential mortgage and brokered home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as commercial real estate loans and leases. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.