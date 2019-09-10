Banco Santander Chile (BSAC) Covered By Goldman Sachs with $30.0000 Target; Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) Sentiment Is 1.02

In a a note released on Tuesday, 10 September, stock research analysts at Goldman Sachs has initiated coverage on shares of Banco Santander Chile (NYSE:BSAC). The firm set a “Neutral” rating with $30.0000, giving 5.45% to target.

Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 42 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 41 decreased and sold stakes in Alliance Resource Partners LP. The investment managers in our database now have: 28.44 million shares, down from 31.15 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Alliance Resource Partners LP in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 32 Increased: 27 New Position: 15.

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. It operates in two divisions, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It has a 4.71 P/E ratio. The firm operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Mountain Lake Investment Management Llc holds 9.67% of its portfolio in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for 1.30 million shares. Energy Income Partners Llc owns 4.34 million shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Selz Capital Llc has 1.32% invested in the company for 340,356 shares. The Oklahoma-based Bokf Na has invested 1% in the stock. Adams Asset Advisors Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 365,521 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $86,335 activity.

Analysts await Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 5.45% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.55 per share. ARLP’s profit will be $64.76 million for 7.89 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% EPS growth.

Analysts await Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.5 per share. BSAC’s profit will be $236.49 million for 14.23 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Banco Santander-Chile for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.41% negative EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Bancontander Chile (NYSE:BSAC), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Bancontander Chile has $32 highest and $32 lowest target. $32’s average target is 12.48% above currents $28.45 stock price. Bancontander Chile had 4 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $32 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan.

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking services and products in Chile. The company has market cap of $13.46 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-market, and Global Corporate Banking divisions. It has a 14.23 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.