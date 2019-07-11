Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
15.3% of Banco Santander-Chile’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.22% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.08% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Santander-Chile
|0.00%
|18.50%
|1.50%
|Industry Average
|28.09%
|12.14%
|1.18%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Santander-Chile
|N/A
|30
|16.01
|Industry Average
|3.62B
|12.89B
|13.36
Banco Santander-Chile has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Santander-Chile
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.58
|2.10
|2.32
With consensus price target of $32, Banco Santander-Chile has a potential upside of 6.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of 52.64%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Banco Santander-Chile is looking more favorable than its rivals.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Santander-Chile
|0.5%
|-3.81%
|-10.3%
|-7.36%
|-14.89%
|-5.35%
|Industry Average
|2.02%
|2.63%
|4.14%
|7.64%
|14.15%
|11.78%
For the past year Banco Santander-Chile has -5.35% weaker performance while Banco Santander-Chile’s competitors have 11.78% stronger performance.
Volatility & Risk
A beta of 0.63 shows that Banco Santander-Chile is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Banco Santander-Chile’s rivals have beta of 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Banco Santander-Chile does not pay a dividend.
Summary
Banco Santander-Chile’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Banco Santander-Chile.
