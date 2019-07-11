Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) and Its Rivals Comparing side by side.

As Money Center Banks company, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.3% of Banco Santander-Chile’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.22% of all Money Center Banks’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.08% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 0.00% 18.50% 1.50% Industry Average 28.09% 12.14% 1.18%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile N/A 30 16.01 Industry Average 3.62B 12.89B 13.36

Banco Santander-Chile has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a higher P/E ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.58 2.10 2.32

With consensus price target of $32, Banco Santander-Chile has a potential upside of 6.88%. The rivals have a potential upside of 52.64%. The research analysts’ view based on the data shown earlier is that Banco Santander-Chile is looking more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander-Chile and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander-Chile 0.5% -3.81% -10.3% -7.36% -14.89% -5.35% Industry Average 2.02% 2.63% 4.14% 7.64% 14.15% 11.78%

For the past year Banco Santander-Chile has -5.35% weaker performance while Banco Santander-Chile’s competitors have 11.78% stronger performance.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 0.63 shows that Banco Santander-Chile is 37.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Banco Santander-Chile’s rivals have beta of 1.08 which is 8.06% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile’s competitors beat on 4 of the 5 factors Banco Santander-Chile.