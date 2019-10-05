Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Money Center Banks company, Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) is competing with its peers based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Banco Santander-Chile has 15.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 62.68% institutional ownership for its peers. 0.04% of Banco Santander-Chile shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.51% of all Money Center Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Banco Santander-Chile and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander-Chile 545,012,336.98% 17.90% 1.50% Industry Average 27.12% 11.92% 1.18%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Banco Santander-Chile and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander-Chile 154.62M 28 16.79 Industry Average 3.65B 13.45B 14.06

Banco Santander-Chile has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio Banco Santander-Chile is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander-Chile 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.70 2.00 2.48

Banco Santander-Chile presently has a consensus target price of $30, suggesting a potential upside of 4.75%. As a group, Money Center Banks companies have a potential upside of 42.88%. Banco Santander-Chile’s strong consensus rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander-Chile and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander-Chile -2.13% -3.37% 5.19% -9.32% -11.48% -3.04% Industry Average 1.72% 3.31% 5.06% 8.56% 16.38% 17.37%

For the past year Banco Santander-Chile had bearish trend while Banco Santander-Chile’s peers had bullish trend.

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander-Chile is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.61. Competitively, Banco Santander-Chile’s rivals’ beta is 1.07 which is 6.72% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander-Chile does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Banco Santander-Chile’s competitors beat Banco Santander-Chile on 4 of the 5 factors.