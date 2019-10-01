Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Evergreen Capital Management Has Lifted Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding By $1.23 Million

Evergreen Capital Management Llc increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 230.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Evergreen Capital Management Llc acquired 27,384 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Evergreen Capital Management Llc holds 39,275 shares with $1.78 million value, up from 11,891 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.80B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $50.62. About 4.79M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 26/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval of Opdivo Four-Week Dosing Schedule for Advanced; 29/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 3/29/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/04/2018 – Advantagene Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 4:00 PM; 16/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers invites J&J into an alliance of giants on cardio drug development/commercialization program $BMY $JNJ; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US

Analysts expect Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) to report $0.50 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter's $0.5 EPS. BSAC's profit would be $235.08M giving it 13.95 P/E if the $0.50 EPS is correct. After having $0.54 EPS previously, Banco Santander-Chile's analysts see -7.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.89. About 152,191 shares traded. Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) has declined 11.48% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.48% the S&P500.

Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Third Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking services and products in Chile. The company has market cap of $13.11 billion. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-market, and Global Corporate Banking divisions. It has a 13.94 P/E ratio. The firm offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) CEO Pay Reflect Performance

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Associates Md reported 12.75 million shares. Mechanics Natl Bank Trust Department holds 1.14% or 111,267 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo holds 116,499 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab holds 0.78% or 7.69M shares. Oppenheimer And reported 0.37% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Holderness Invs invested 0.61% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Forbes J M And Com Llp holds 11,525 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Raymond James Na holds 0.22% or 86,861 shares in its portfolio. John G Ullman reported 358,268 shares. Moreover, Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Noesis Capital Mangement invested 0% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Kames Public Ltd owns 0.06% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 47,079 shares. Cna Corp has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Regions Financial reported 790,631 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Pittenger & Anderson Inc accumulated 75,200 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.47% above currents $50.62 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 3, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The rating was upgraded by Barclays Capital to “Overweight” on Friday, May 3. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $236,440 was made by Samuels Theodore R. II on Thursday, May 16. BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of stock.