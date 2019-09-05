Banco Santander (BSBR) Reaches $10.57 After 4.00% Up Move; Fairfax Financial Holdings LTD Can Has Lowered Its Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) Position

The stock of Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.34% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $10.57. About 268,171 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) has 0.00% since September 5, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $39.31B company. It was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. We have $10.99 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:Brasil S worth $1.57B more.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can decreased Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX) stake by 15.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can sold 25,000 shares as Northwest Pipe Co (NWPX)’s stock declined 0.64%. The Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can holds 135,000 shares with $3.24 million value, down from 160,000 last quarter. Northwest Pipe Co now has $250.55 million valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 508 shares traded. Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) has risen 20.41% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.41% the S&P500. Some Historical NWPX News: 09/03/2018 Northwest Pipe Short-Interest Ratio Rises 97% to 37 Days; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase Il Contract; 23/04/2018 – DJ Northwest Pipe Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NWPX); 15/05/2018 – First Wilshire Securities Management Buys Into Northwest Pipe; 02/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe 1Q Loss/Shr 20c; 21/05/2018 – Northwest Pipe Company Awarded the Southern Water Supply Project Phase II Contract

More notable recent Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. IPO Week Ahead: Tech And Big Biotech Fill Up A 9-IPO Week – Seeking Alpha” published on June 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “TelefÃ´nica Brasil S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Bloomberg.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE’s Biggest IPO Since Snap Is $2.3 Billion for Brazil Fintech – Bloomberg” with publication date: January 24, 2018.

Banco Santander S.A. provides banking services and products in Brazil and internationally. The company has market cap of $39.31 billion. It operates in Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking divisions. It has a 13.35 P/E ratio. The firm offers savings and annuities, investment, mortgage lending, leasing, credit card, and foreign exchange services, as well as various lending and financing services.

Analysts await Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.24 EPS, up 14.29% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.21 per share. BSBR’s profit will be $892.45M for 11.01 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Banco Santander for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.35% EPS growth.

More notable recent Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Northwest Pipe Company’s (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Northwest Pipe Company Elects John Paschal to Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Northwest Pipe Company (NWPX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ:NWPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Endeavour Silver and Alexco Resource among Energy/Materials gainers; Cleveland-Cliffs and California Resources among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Northwest Pipe Co. (NWPX) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.