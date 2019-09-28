Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:SMFG), both competing one another are Foreign Regional Banks companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 11 0.65 370.38M 0.99 11.41 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 7 0.00 6.27B 0.96 7.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 3,514,041,745.73% 15% 1.9% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. 93,721,973,094.17% 6.9% 0.4%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.82. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. has a 1.18 beta and it is 18.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.9% of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.03% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13% Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. -2.38% -0.85% -4.13% -6.33% -17.34% 6.91%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has weaker performance than Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. beats Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services. Its Commercial Banking segment offers deposits; loans, including syndicated loans, commitment lines, structured finance, and nonrecourse loans, as well as settlement, cash management, leasing, factoring, management information systems consulting, collection, and investment banking services for listed and mid-sized companies; and personal bank accounts, ordinary deposits, time deposits, foreign currency deposits, housing loans, investment trusts, pension-type insurance products, and life insurance products for individuals. This segment also provides international banking services, such as loans, deposits, clearing services, trade finance, project finance, loan syndication, and cash management services; and services related to money, foreign exchange, securities, and derivative markets. As of March 31, 2017, it had 440 branch offices in japan; 18 branches, 20 sub-branches, and 4 representative offices internationally; and 54,947 ATMs. The companyÂ’s Leasing segment offers equipment, operating, leveraged, aircraft, small-ticket, and automotive leasing. Its Securities segment provides financial products, investment consultation, and administration services to individual and corporate customers, as well as debt and equity underwriting, and merger and acquisition advisory services for corporate customers. The companyÂ’s Consumer Finance segment offers credit cards, and related settlement and financing services; installments, such as shopping credit and automobile loans; collection outsourcing and factoring services; and unsecured loans and loan guarantees to individuals. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. also provides system development, data processing, management consulting, and economic research services; and system engineering and information services, as well as engages in venture capital business. The company is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.