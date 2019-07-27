Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.91
|11.81
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.76
|9.49
Demonstrates Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|0.00%
|14.7%
|1.9%
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 1.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 0.03% are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|-5.38%
|-6.78%
|-16.12%
|-2.94%
|9.84%
|-2.16%
|Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
|-6.61%
|-12.71%
|1.41%
|-2.04%
|-15.28%
|22.2%
For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. had bearish trend while Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. had bullish trend.
Summary
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.
