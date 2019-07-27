Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

As Foreign Regional Banks businesses, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 12 0.00 N/A 0.91 11.81 Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 8 0.00 N/A 0.76 9.49

Demonstrates Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 14.7% 1.9% Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.4% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares are held by institutional investors while 21.81% of Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. are owned by institutional investors. 0.03% are Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -5.38% -6.78% -16.12% -2.94% 9.84% -2.16% Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. -6.61% -12.71% 1.41% -2.04% -15.28% 22.2%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. had bearish trend while Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. had bullish trend.

Summary

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A.