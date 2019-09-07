Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) compete with each other in the Foreign Regional Banks sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 11 0.00 N/A 0.99 11.41 Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 8 0.00 N/A 0.01 650.83

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has lower revenue and earnings than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 15% 1.9% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft 0.00% -5.3% -0.3%

Risk and Volatility

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s volatility measures that it’s 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 1.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.03% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13% Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft -1.39% 2.23% -4.17% -15.93% -38.94% -4.17%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. had bullish trend while Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. beats Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, affluent clients, and small and medium sized corporate clients worldwide. The companyÂ’s Global Markets segment offers financial marketsÂ’ products, such as bonds, equities and equity-linked products, exchange-traded and over-the-counter derivatives, foreign exchange, money market instruments, and structured products. Its Corporate & Investment Banking segment provides commercial banking, mergers and acquisitions, debt and equity advisory and origination, and cash management services; trade finance services comprising international trade products and services, structured trade solutions, and technology; and securities services, including trust, payment, administration, and related services for selected securities and financial transactions, as well as domestic securities custody services. The companyÂ’s Private, Wealth and Commercial Clients segment offers payment and current account services, investment and insurance products, deposits, and credit products; mid-cap related products; and customized wealth management solutions and private banking services consisting of discretionary portfolio management, and traditional and alternative investment solutions. Its Deutsche Asset Management segment invests in equities, fixed income, liquidity, real estate, infrastructure, private equity, and sustainable investments; and delivers alpha and beta solutions. The companyÂ’s Postbank segment provides current and saving accounts, mortgage loans, building society contracts and consumer loans; corporate loans; international commercial real estate finance; payment transaction, factoring, and leasing services; interest rate and currency management services; and money market and capital market services. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 2,656 branches in 62 countries. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.