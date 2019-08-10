Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) Shareholder Jpmorgan Chase & Company Boosted Position; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Provise Management Group Lifted Its Position by $1.28 Million

Provise Management Group Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc bought 15,953 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 38,015 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 22,062 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $299.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $70.84. About 13.25 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – Exxon Defends Guyana Deal as Oil Giant Pushes for Quick Output; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 01/05/2018 – EXXON VICE PRESIDENT ERIK OSWALD COMMENT IN HOUSTON SPEECH; 23/03/2018 – Total to start drilling deepwater oil well in Mexico block in Oct; 27/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL 1Q EPS $1.09, EST. $1.10; 12/04/2018 – OIL SEARCH SAYS EXXON ADVISED PNG LNG RESTARTS LNG PRODUCTION; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 23/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil Aims For 15% Decrease in Methane Emissions by 2020; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS SAYS NOT TRYING TO COMPETE WITH LEGACY OF PREDECESSORS LEE RAYMOND, REX TILLERSON; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES

Jpmorgan Chase & Company increased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by 77.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company bought 140,167 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.12% . The institutional investor held 321,439 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, up from 181,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.12. About 565,090 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 18.44% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

More notable recent Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Azul Can Still Get Some Of Avianca Brasil’s Best Assets – Seeking Alpha” on April 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on January 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Brazilian Stocks Soar On Election Results – Benzinga” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about Banco Santander (NYSE:Brasil S) were released by: Bloomberg.com and their article: “NYSE’s Biggest IPO Since Snap Is $2.3 Billion for Brazil Fintech – Bloomberg” published on January 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BRF-Brasil Foods S.A. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $489.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE) by 1.82 million shares to 598,759 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) by 738,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 929,900 shares, and cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon owns 1.17% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 51.93M shares. Sequent Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Citigroup has invested 0.18% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.19% or 56.86M shares. Arvest Bancorp Tru Division stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd accumulated 0.21% or 20,197 shares. Matrix Asset Ny reported 88,141 shares stake. Regents Of The University Of California stated it has 33,600 shares or 5.9% of all its holdings. Rdl Finance reported 6,150 shares. Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 1.48% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 41,471 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. First Trust Advisors LP holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.57 million shares. Rockland Tru Communications stated it has 189,741 shares or 1.63% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital stated it has 0.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Lc reported 2.06% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).