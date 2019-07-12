Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) Holder Bailard Has Trimmed Stake as Share Price Declined; As Tableau Software (DATA) Stock Price Declined, Partner Investment Management LP Has Decreased Stake

Partner Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 52.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partner Investment Management Lp sold 4,251 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $489,000, down from 8,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partner Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $173.54. About 827,097 shares traded. Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) has risen 31.91% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $97; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Tableau Expands Platform with New Product, Tableau Prep; 07/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Bailard Inc decreased its stake in Banco Santander Brasil S A (BSBR) by 57.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bailard Inc sold 78,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.12% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,700 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $659,000, down from 136,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bailard Inc who had been investing in Banco Santander Brasil S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.38. About 587,548 shares traded. Banco Santander (NYSE:BSBR) has risen 9.84% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.41% the S&P500.

Analysts await Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.30 EPS, up 57.75% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.71 per share. After $-0.74 actual EPS reported by Tableau Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -59.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 47,164 were accumulated by Cap Sarl. Allen Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 21,348 shares. Pdt Ltd Llc holds 75,020 shares or 0.54% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Financial invested 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Metropolitan Life Insur Co New York holds 0.01% or 8,195 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Millennium Limited Liability Corp owns 288,921 shares. 11,300 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt. Altimeter Cap Mgmt Lp reported 14.24% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). 8,327 are held by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Numerixs Investment Techs Inc stated it has 4,200 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Northern Trust reported 432,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability has 57,387 shares. Peconic Limited Co has invested 1.41% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Korea Inv Corp owns 21,700 shares.

Partner Investment Management Lp, which manages about $86.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zimmer Biomet Hldgs Inc (ZMH) by 6,381 shares to 19,030 shares, valued at $2.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Bailard Inc, which manages about $2.27 billion and $1.61 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wave Life Sciences Ltd by 27,900 shares to 42,000 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 123,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 266,779 shares, and has risen its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc.