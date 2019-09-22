Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
1.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has 0.03% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
Table 1 has Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|0.00%
|15.00%
|1.90%
|Industry Average
|4.41%
|15.98%
|1.71%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are contrasting Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|N/A
|11
|11.41
|Industry Average
|553.48M
|12.55B
|50.17
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.25
|1.00
|2.61
The potential upside of the rivals is 52.66%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
|-7.08%
|-4.84%
|0.12%
|-12.58%
|18.44%
|4.13%
|Industry Average
|4.17%
|3.42%
|30.88%
|8.95%
|14.11%
|16.73%
For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has weaker performance than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s peers.
Risk & Volatility
A beta of 0.82 shows that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Dividends
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s peers beat Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.
