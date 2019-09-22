Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (BSBR) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:Brasil S) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Foreign Regional Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.05% of all Foreign Regional Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has 0.03% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 26.22% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0.00% 15.00% 1.90% Industry Average 4.41% 15.98% 1.71%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. N/A 11 11.41 Industry Average 553.48M 12.55B 50.17

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower price-to-earnings ratio Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.00 2.61

The potential upside of the rivals is 52.66%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. -7.08% -4.84% 0.12% -12.58% 18.44% 4.13% Industry Average 4.17% 3.42% 30.88% 8.95% 14.11% 16.73%

For the past year Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. has weaker performance than Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.82 shows that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s rivals’ beta is 0.95 which is 4.64% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s peers beat Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.