Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Shareholder Mackenzie Financial Has Raised Its Stake by $3.06 Million; Johnson Investment Counsel Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Position as Market Valuation Rose

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc sold 6,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 160,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.69M, down from 166,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $129.61. About 2.49 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO QTRLY SHR $0.94; QTRLY CORE SHR $0.96; QTRLY NET REV $12.56 BLN, UP 4 PCT; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO DEAL FOR BARE SNACKS IS SAID TO BE LESS THAN $200M:CNBC; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods for less than $200 million; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo gobbles up fruit and veggie chip maker Bare Snacks; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 118.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 125,606 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75 million, up from 57,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 2.90% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 2.04M shares traded or 181.67% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.60 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $8.19 billion and $4.68B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Dividend Etf (SDY) by 4,570 shares to 17,295 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard European Vipers (VGK) by 29,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Pacific Etf (VPL).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Fire Gp owns 23,000 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 4,229 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 100,547 shares. Marathon Cap has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tarbox Family Office Inc holds 6,205 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.07% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Bancshares Of The West stated it has 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Alethea Cap Ltd Company accumulated 0.26% or 3,000 shares. Arrowstreet Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 35,589 shares. Opus Inv has invested 1.24% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Proffitt Goodson reported 0.01% stake. Tanaka Cap Management has invested 1.35% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cap Counsel Lc invested 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Texas Capital National Bank & Trust Tx owns 0.52% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 2,327 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Llc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

