Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Holding; Blue Harbour Group LP Position in Wesco Intl (WCC) Has Boosted as Stock Price Declined

Blue Harbour Group Lp increased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 8.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Harbour Group Lp bought 305,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.20% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.99M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.54M, up from 3.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Harbour Group Lp who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $50.34. About 196,619 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 51,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 245,171 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 296,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $69.66. About 386,948 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold WCC shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Golden Gate Private Equity Incorporated holds 55,300 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation reported 220,273 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 1.65M shares. Paradigm has invested 0.11% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Howe & Rusling has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 19 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 37,984 shares. Glenmede Tru Na reported 22,477 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New South Cap Mngmt has 0.44% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 286,681 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co has 28,422 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has 78,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. State Street Corp holds 691,941 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0.05% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 3,368 shares. Boston Prtn reported 3.60 million shares. Foundry Ltd Liability Com invested in 9,000 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Swiss Savings Bank holds 85,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Blue Harbour Group Lp, which manages about $2.20 billion and $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 1.42 million shares to 3.98 million shares, valued at $81.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 3.22 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Investors Bancorp Inc New (NASDAQ:ISBC).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.19 million shares to 4.05 million shares, valued at $44.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 4.74 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.79M shares, and has risen its stake in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG).

