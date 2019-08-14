Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Shareholder Carmignac Gestion Decreased Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Northcoast Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in 3M Company (MMM)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 51,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 245,171 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22M, down from 296,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.79B market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 2.21 million shares traded or 206.44% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow

Northcoast Asset Management Llc increased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 19.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc bought 2,919 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 18,220 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, up from 15,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $94.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $164.88. About 3.19M shares traded or 4.79% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 17/04/2018 – Malta Sells 3M Euros 182-day Bills at Yield -0.355%; Bid-Cover 9; 15/03/2018 – 3M and Nobel Media Bring Prestigious Nobel Prize Inspiration Initiative to Minnesota; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 24/04/2018 – CORNING – FOR 2018, OPTICAL COMMUNICATIONS SALES EXPECTED TO INCREASE BY ABOUT 10%, EXCLUDING CONTRIBUTION FROM PENDING ACQUISITION OF A 3M DIVISION; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 19/04/2018 – DJ 3M Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMM)

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 33,663 shares. Davidson Advsr reported 36,244 shares. The California-based Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wells Fargo Co Mn holds 0.4% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 6.49 million shares. Missouri-based Jones Fincl Lllp has invested 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Ashford Capital Mgmt owns 1,883 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated invested in 0.13% or 1,065 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.43% or 1.01M shares. Savant Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.27% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 6,841 shares. Cap Advsr Ltd Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership invested in 0.17% or 2,000 shares. Triangle Wealth reported 5,516 shares stake. Deutsche Bancorp Ag holds 0.27% or 2.18 million shares in its portfolio. Aspen Investment accumulated 0.21% or 1,461 shares. Petrus Trust Company Lta has 1.15% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 4,361 shares to 8,850 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries Nv O (NYSE:LYB) by 31,388 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,425 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr 20 Treas Inde (TLT).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 288,570 shares to 2.03M shares, valued at $356.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 84,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA).