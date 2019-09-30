Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Share Price Rose While Canyon Capital Advisors Has Lowered Its Position; Apple (AAPL) Holder Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Position as Share Value Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 16.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc sold 11,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 57,643 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20 million, down from 68,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.62% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $26.06. About 443,585 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03 million, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 29/04/2018 – Apple expected to boost shareholder returns by at least $100bn; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a March 27 event focused on education; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 20/04/2018 – The decline in Apple offset a 4.3 percent gain in General Electric. The industrial giant reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 24/04/2018 – Apple Takes a Step on Payment of Back Taxes to Ireland; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Growth Adds Southern Co, Buys More Apple; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,577 shares to 565,454 shares, valued at $166.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $157.57M for 3.02 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Realpage Inc (Prn) by 2.50 million shares to 40.00M shares, valued at $60.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.