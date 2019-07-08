Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Highland Capital Management LP Decreased Holding; As Pan American Silver (PAAS) Valuation Declined, Oppenheimer & Close Boosted by $667,342 Its Position

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 17,657 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 38,815 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, down from 56,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $72.81. About 119,508 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017

Oppenheimer & Close Llc increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp (PAAS) by 117.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Close Llc bought 51,334 shares as the company's stock declined 21.69% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 95,070 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, up from 43,736 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Close Llc who had been investing in Pan American Silver Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.78. About 563,655 shares traded. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 37.22% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 1.98% or $0.04 from last year’s $2.02 per share. BMA’s profit will be $131.70 million for 8.84 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual earnings per share reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.26% negative EPS growth.