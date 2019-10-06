Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Harding Loevner LP Trimmed Stake by $2.77 Million; Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) Market Value Declined While Webster Bank Lowered by $1.76 Million Its Holding

Webster Bank decreased its stake in Cognizant Technolo (CTSH) by 56.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Webster Bank sold 27,963 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 21,143 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 49,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Webster Bank who had been investing in Cognizant Technolo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.51. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 14/03/2018 – Cognizant Launches $300 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 23/04/2018 – DJ Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTSH)

Harding Loevner Lp decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 24.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp sold 38,437 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 119,839 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.73 million, down from 158,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.00% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $26.89. About 472,071 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30 billion and $21.78 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 45,686 shares to 49,996 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 68,074 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.48M shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Analysts await Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) to report earnings on November, 26. They expect $2.16 EPS, up 53.19% or $0.75 from last year’s $1.41 per share. BMA’s profit will be $168.69M for 3.11 P/E if the $2.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual EPS reported by Banco Macro S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Harvest Capital Inc, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 4,140 shares. Calamos Limited Liability has 125,521 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 6,324 shares. Dearborn Prtnrs Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,201 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Sather Finance Group invested in 4.31% or 358,453 shares. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 5.24M shares stake. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd invested 1.09% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Farr Miller And Washington Lc Dc owns 395,768 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp stated it has 2.17M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Fiera Capital invested in 285,226 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,493 shares. 47,362 are held by Prio Wealth Partnership. Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 13,717 shares. Cannell Peter B accumulated 0.34% or 143,490 shares. Pathstone Family Office Lc invested in 0% or 525 shares.

Webster Bank, which manages about $726.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,835 shares to 3,889 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard (VOO) by 6,523 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $577.60 million for 14.41 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.