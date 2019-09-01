Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Comgest Global Investors Sas Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shareholder Schmidt P J Investment Management Decreased Stake by $335,407 as Shares Declined

Comgest Global Investors Sas decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Comgest Global Investors Sas sold 36,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 101,300 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.64 million, down from 137,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Comgest Global Investors Sas who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.35% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $23.31. About 1.15 million shares traded or 54.25% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 28/03/2018 Moody’s Rates Banco Macro’s Class C Notes; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 4.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc sold 2,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 56,398 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88M, down from 58,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $339.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 6.00 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 06/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 18/04/2018 – Kentucky accuses J&J of contributing to opioid epidemic; 20/03/2018 – DOMINIC J. CARUSO TO RETIRE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF JOHNSON & JOHNSON; 07/05/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 16/04/2018 – THE JANSSEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANIES – ENTERED WORLDWIDE COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO DEVELOP, COMMERCIALIZE FACTOR XIA INHIBITORS; 15/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J and AbbVie roll back price hike after criticism; FDA to call out companies that thwart generics; 29/03/2018 – Sell-side line of the day “Celltrion could be the next $JNJ in the next decade” ������������; 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly Expand Heart Failure Program for Jardiance With New Exercise Capacity Trials

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30B for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

