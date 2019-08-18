Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Holder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million; Hugh Johnson Advisors Trimmed Its Fiserv (FISV) Position by $2.54 Million; Shares Rose

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.28. About 926,833 shares traded or 18.03% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO MANAGEMENT SPEAKS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 26.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc sold 28,905 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 78,454 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.93 million, down from 107,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.26. About 5.04M shares traded or 3.89% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q EPS $1.00; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 02/04/2018 – Fiserv: Byron Vielehr Appointed to Serve as Chief Administrative Officer; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Net $423M; 04/04/2018 – Convenient Cardless Access to Cash Available at More Retail ATMs; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 04/05/2018 – LMR Partners Adds Aptiv, Cuts Fiserv: 13F; 18/04/2018 – IMM, Ascensus Unveil Enhanced Version of IRAdirect eSign at Fiserv Forum; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.14 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 10.00M shares to 50.00 million shares, valued at $54.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Graphic Packaging Hldg Co (NYSE:GPK) by 11.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.94M shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

Hugh Johnson Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $324.77 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr Technolo (XLK) by 31,721 shares to 75,206 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 5,029 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Cons Discre (XLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,782 are owned by Symphony Asset Limited Com. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.01% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Toscafund Asset Mngmt Llp has invested 18.81% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Allstate Corporation invested in 57,655 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Whitebox Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.32% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) or 119,751 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Liability Co reported 1,400 shares stake. 37,334 are owned by Eqis Cap Management. Duncker Streett And has invested 0.83% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Employees Retirement Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 19,000 shares. Sun Life holds 0.01% or 666 shares. Moreover, Btc Mngmt has 0.81% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 57,797 shares. 88,787 were accumulated by Fred Alger Incorporated. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Liability accumulated 5.61% or 129,052 shares. 75,371 were accumulated by Sterling Capital Management Limited Com. Covington Advisors has invested 2.79% of its portfolio in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).